Johnny Depp joins TikTok after Amber Heard win, thanks ‘loyal’ fans

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after Amber Heard win and already has millions of followers.

Johnny Depp has officially joined TikTok after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor — who has over 4.6 million followers (and counting) — dedicated his first post on Tuesday to his “loyal” fans.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he wrote. “And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

In the video, Depp waves to hoards of supporters from his car. There are also clips of his performance with Jeff Beck in the U.K.

Last week, Depp was awarded $15 million by a jury for defamatory claims made by Heard. (Due to Virginia law, he will only get $10.35 million.) In a 2018 op-ed, Heard described herself as a survivor of sexual and domestic violence. Although the Aquaman star, 36, did win part of her counterclaim against Depp, the verdict is considered a resounding win for the actor.

It’s very fitting Depp is now on TikTok. The social media platform became a go-to hub for #JusticeforJohnny supporters during the high-profile trial. Social media in general was not a friendly place for Heard, but TikTok was especially harsh.

Heard, who was awarded $2 million for defamatory claims made by Depp’s attorney, will appeal the ruling. The actress’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft blamed social media for likely swaying the jury.

“There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced,” Bredehoft said last week on the Today show. “And it was horrible. [The coverage] really, really was lopsided” to Depp’s benefit. “It was like the Roman Colosseum.”

Depp’s TikTok bio reads “Occasional Thespian.” All eyes are on whether he’ll be mounting a Hollywood comeback after his victory in court.

