Johnny Depp gave Ellen Barkin a Quaalude before sex: court docs

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin claimed the actor was “controlling,” drank too much red wine, and gave her a Quaalude the first time they had sex, according to a deposition that was released as part of the unsealing of a trove of 6,000 pages of court documents.

In the recently unveiled legal filings, Barkin, 68, described how the first time that she had sex with Depp when they were dating in the ’90s, “he gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f–k.”

Barkin shared several damning accounts of her relationship with Depp as part of her 2019 deposition in the actor’s bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

Depp’s legal team asked the court to exclude a host of evidence submitted by the opposing side, including Barkin’s deposition, which was unsealed in entirety over the weekend.

Barkin told Heard’s lawyers that she and Depp met around 1990 and initially became friends. The two remained close for nearly a decade when Barkin said they went their separate ways after Depp threw a bottle of wine at her in a hotel room.

Asked during the deposition at what point her and Depp’s relationship turned “romantic,” Barkin replied that it happened around 1994, when she “moved to Hollywood and he switched the buttons.”

Ellen Barkin, 68, sat down for a deposition in November 2019 as part of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. REUTERS

Barkin said the friendship went from “purely platonic friendship to romantic” — then asked to correct the record and said: “Can you change that to ‘sexual’? Thank you.”

Barkin said for the first several months, she and Depp would meet three to four times a week at each other’s houses in Los Angeles. She said that at the time, Depp was “loving” and “seemed like someone who took care of people around him.”

He also was kind to her children, and made her son laugh by acting out parts from his 1993 film “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?”

Barkin and Depp met in 1990, and their “platonic friendship” turned sexual in 1994, when the actress said Depp gave her a Quaalude and asked if she wanted to “f—.” WireImage

However, Barkin’s testimony suggested that there also was another side to Depp, saying that she witnessed the Hollywood star address one of his assistants as “Pig.”

Barkin went on to describe the 59-year-old “Pirates” star as “a yeller” and as “verbally abusive,” and recalled that there was always “just a lot of yelling” when he was around, according to the transcript.

When asked whom Depp would yell at, the actress replied: “His assistant. People who would work on the film, maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

Barkin conceded that while Depp could be incredibly charming, “most abusers are.”

She then clarified: “I meant the big umbrella term of abusers.”

Barkin described Depp as a “yeller” who always had “an air of violence around him.” POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She noted that Depp never yelled at or physically abused her during their time together.

The “Ocean’s Thirteen” alum told Heard’s lawyers — despite strenuous objections from Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew — that she was “always aware” that the actor overindulged in alcohol, saying: “He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time,” with red wine being his drink of choice.

Barkin also testified that she witnessed Depp using drugs, including hallucinogens, cocaine and marijuana. She added: “He was always drinking — or smoking a joint.”

Heard’s lawyer asked: “Did there come a time when Mr. Depp acted in a way that was out of control with you?”

Barkin said: “Yes. Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across … the hotel room in one instance in Las Vegas while shooting ‘Fear and Loathing.’”

She described the bottle-throwing as a “toss” that took place during a fight between Depp and his friends and an assistant.

Barkin said she was not “shocked” by what happened, adding: “There is always an air of violence around him.”

The veteran actress said that during her relationship with Depp, he exhibited jealously and would tell her what to do and what not to do.

Amber Heard’s lawyer had sought to have Barkin’s deposition admitted into evidence in its entirety, but the jury was only shown a portion of it. AP

“He’s just a jealous man, controlling, ‘Where are you going,’ ‘Who are you going with.’ ‘What did you do last night,’” Barkin claimed. “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

Depp’s reps didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The cache of documents, among them Barkin’s full deposition, was unsealed as part of Heard and Depp’s dueling appeals.

In June, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million over claims he was defamed by a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which Heard made allegations of domestic abuse.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million over her claims that Depp’s former lawyer made false and damaging comments about her to the media.