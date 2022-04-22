Johnny Depp called Vanessa Paradis a ‘c--t’ in Elton John email

Johnny Depp called the mother of his kids, Vanessa Paradis, a French “extortionist c–t” in an email to pop legend Elton John in 2013.

The vulgar title was revealed while the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was being cross-examined in a Virginia courtroom Thursday as part of his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp began his July 13, 2013, email to John by giving an update about his ailing mother’s battle with cancer — before mentioning both Heard and referencing Paradis, who he dated from about 1998 to 2012 and had two children with.

Depp, 58, has previously testified that John helped him as he worked to get sober.

“my kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber(my girl) and that pressure off my shoulders is f—king good!!” Depp wrote in the email.

“that is, until the french extortionist(ex-c—t) attempts to brain wash them against her… which, I’m sure is imminent.”

Johnny Depp’s email to Elton John. Reuters

Johnny Depp and Elton John seen together in Los Angeles on Jan. 1, 1980. Lester Cohen/WireImage

Johnny Depp and then-partner Vanessa Paradis take their children for a picnic in London on July 14, 2002. Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Depp and Paradis are seen at the Academy Awards in 2004. Laura Rauch/AP

Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, read part of the email in court, where Depp confirmed he was referencing Paradis, now 49.

“I read that right, didn’t I?” Rottenborn said.

Depp replied, “You did read that very well.”

Paradis and Depp dated from 1998 to 2012. Sygma via Getty Images

The lawyer asked, “When you referred to the French extortionist and called her an ‘ex-c–t,’ you were referring to Vanessa Paradis, the mother of your children, correct?”

“Yes, sir,” Depp replied, adding that his and Paradis’s relationship had grown strained at the time.

Another highly awkward court exchange involved texting between Depp and actor Paul Bettany — when they discussed if Heard is a witch.

Depp wrote, “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany replied they might try a drowning test instead.

Depp responded, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!

“I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead,” Depp added.

In court, Rottenborn read the exchange.

“That’s what you said you would do after you burned her and after you drowned her? Did I read that right?” the lawyer asked Depp.

The actor replied, “You certainly did, yes, sir.”

The lawyer said, “And you wrote that about the woman who would later become your wife?”

Amber Heard speaks to her legal team during the Virginia defamation lawsuit. Jim Lo Scalzo/REUTERS

Depp and Paradis are seen at the 2004 Critic’s Choice Awards in Beverly Hills. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Johnny Depp testifies in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia on April 21 during a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

“Yes I did,” said Depp.

Heard, 35, was married to Depp from 2015 to 2016.

He has filed a $50 million lawsuit against her alleging that a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece by Heard defamed him and derailed his elite Hollywood career. Heard didn’t name Depp but indirectly accused him of domestic violence.