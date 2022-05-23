Johnny Depp bought a yacht in 2007 that has a pirate-ship theme and can fit 10 guests — take a look

Johnny Depp; Amber Heard; Depp’s former yachtShawn Thew/POOL/AFP/Getty Images; Steve Helber/POOL/AFP/Getty Images; Barbara Zanon/Getty Images

Johnny Depp bought a yacht for an undisclosed price in 2007.

The yacht is known for its art deco-style interior and “pirate-ship” design.

Depp sold the yacht to J.K. Rowling in 2015 for $27 million.

Johnny Depp bought a yacht from Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise yacht in 2007. The yacht is known for its art deco-style interior and “pirate-ship” design.

Johnny Depp’s yacht at Zattere on April 26, 2010.Barbara Zanon/Getty Images

Depp purchased the Turkish-made yacht for an undisclosed amount and named it “Vajoliroja.” At the time, he was dating Vanessa Paradis. The yacht name is a combination of their names, along with their children’s, Lily-Rose and Jack.

Depp and Paradis were seen enjoying the yacht on several occasions with their daughter Lily-Rose in 2011. The couple split up in 2012.

When Depp married Amber Heard in 2015, he renamed the yacht “Amphitrite.” Fifteen months after the wedding, Heard filed for divorce. The pair is now embroiled in a bitter trial that began in April.

The yacht has played a role in Heard’s testimony against Depp. Heard claimed Depp slammed her against the wall in one of the yacht’s cabins. Heard said Depp was drunk and upset that he had to sell the boat. Depp has denied that he ever abused or assaulted Heard.

Depp sold the yacht to J.K. Rowling in 2015 for $27 million. The yacht has since been sold to a US businessman and is now named “Arriva.”

Depp hired California-based interior designer LM Pagano to renovate the yacht in 2008.

Pagano, who designed the yacht, said she wanted the 47.6-meter (156-foot) yacht to feel like “the Orient Express on the ocean.”

“There’s so much going on in there, but it all works. I had some of those velvet patterns rewoven for me on original art deco looms!” she told Steinway in an undated interview.

Pagano did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

The yacht, which can accommodate 10 guests and nine crew members, has a home cinema and salon.

The yacht has four decks, according to Yacht Harbour. Its seven-meter beams give it the silhouette of a pirate ship. It’s equipped with a Kaleidescape entertainment system.

A video tour of the yacht shows velvet decor and an antique-style wooden interior. The yacht’s interior is made of vintage textiles and silk, according to a 2021 Facebook post by Pagano.

“I was graced to be working with Johnny, who has extraordinary knowledge and serious appreciation of historic decorative arts,” she wrote in the post. The boat also has a 1930s-inspired dining hall.

The yacht has five large staterooms.

Three of the cabins have double beds, while two have twin beds. All of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, according to Charter Index. In a 2019 Facebook post, Pagano wrote that the bedroom’s decor featured items procured from around the world.

The yacht also has a helicopter pad, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi.

Depp chartered the yacht when he wasn’t using it in 2013.

Depp reportedly charged charterers $130,000 a week during peak seasons and $110,000 during low seasons.

