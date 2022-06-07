Johnny Depp booked out an entire 300-seater Indian restaurant on his UK tour and left a big tip, staff say

Johnny Depp with staff of Varanasi Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England, on June 5, 2022Mo Hussain

Johnny Depp took over an entire Indian restaurant in the UK as part of his tour with Jeff Beck, ordering champagne and cocktails and tipping generously, staff told Insider.

The actor had not long won his years-long libel lawsuit, in which a jury determined that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him.

The case, in which bitter accusations of domestic abuse were exchanged, also found that Heard was defamed by Depp’s lawyer. Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, says she plans to appeal.

Johnny Depp leaving a hotel on June 6, 2022 in Birmingham, England.MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

As the trial progressed, Depp began to join dates of a European tour with musician Jeff Beck.

On Sunday, he opted to feed Beck’s tour crew at Varanasi, an Indian restaurant in the central English city of Birmingham, according to the restaurant’s operations manager. Depp and Beck were performing in Birmingham the following night.

Mo Hussain told Insider that Depp booked the entire 300-seat venue, inviting around two dozen members of the tour crew to eat there after his security personnel toured the place first.

Jeff Beck (L) and Johnny Depp (2nd R) staff of Varanasi Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England on June 5, 2022Mo Hussain

“Obviously we were starstruck and we were a bit dumbfounded that they decided to come here,” said Hussain.

The group stayed for around five hours and ordered a set menu of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter, he said. Depp, Hussain said, told him it was “the best curry he’d ever had.”

Afterwards, “he ordered another lot and then made us put it in a [takeout] bag, and took it back to his hotel room,” Hussain said.

The group had “expensive bottles of wine and some expensive champagne,” as well as cocktails, Hussain said.

While Beck was quiet, chatting mainly with his crew, Depp welcomed the attention from staff, Hussain and his family, and spent 20 minutes hearing about how the restaurant is run in Hussain’s office, he said — including exchanging “banter.”

Johnny Depp with staff of Varanasi Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England on June 5, 2022Mo Hussain

“He was very gentle,” said Hussain. He called the group “very friendly people.”

“They’re just average people, they know how to talk to you on the same level,” he said. “It’s not like they were, you know, they left us out of any conversation. They kept us involved in everything.”

Hussain said wasn’t allowed to say how much Depp spent, only that “there’s a lot of money involved in it that was spent on the night.”

A set menu at the restaurant ranges from £50 to £80 ($63-$100) a head, Hussain told Insider. Local outlet Birmingham Live estimated that Depp spent around £50,000 ($63,000).

Depp took time to meet all of Hussain’s immediate family and performed a few one-liners for his kids, Hussain said. “He spoke to all of them,” he said. “He sat with them, joked with them. He hugged them and kissed them.

“It was a surreal experience for all of us.”

Actor Johnny Depp joins musician Jeff Beck (not pictured) on stage during a concert, in Gateshead, Britain June 2, 2022 in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.Lianne Templeman via Reuters

The tour with Beck is seen by fans as a victory lap for Depp, who experts say is not likely to have his career damaged by the verdict, as Insider’s Lauren Frias reported.

But he has so far made no public comment about the trial beyond an Instagram post immediately after where he thanked the jury and said he felt a burden had been lifted.

At Varanasi, when asked about the trial “he just smiled the comments off,” said Hussain. “It’s probably a big relief to get something like that off his shoulders.”

The Beck tour saw him play in the northern English city of Gateshead on June 2. He also played a gig on June 1, the day of the verdict, instead of being present in court.

Depp resoundingly lost a similar case in the UK, where the judge determined that accusations against Depp of domestic abuse were true.

Johnny Depp is seen leaving a hotel on June 6, 2022 in Birmingham, England.MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

