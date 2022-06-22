Johnny Depp back with The Hollywood Vampires after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp performs with Jeff Beck in Finland on June 19. (Photo: Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via Reuters)

Johnny Depp’s comeback tour continues.

The 59-year-old actor has announced an overseas tour with with the Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup Depp formed with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper in 2012. Musician Tommy Henriksen is joining, too. It’s the latest venture for Depp who feels “he’s gotten his life back” after six years.

Earlier this month, a jury sided with the actor in his defamation case against Amber Heard as they didn’t believe she was ever abused. The Aquaman actress, 36, is handling herself a bit differently after the trial.

Heard continued to plead her case in the court of public opinion with a lengthy interview with NBC News. She maintained that Depp was abusive during their five-year relationship, despite being “scared” Depp will sue her again for speaking out. The actress’s lawyer previously said they plan to appeal the verdict, but a source tells People she’s “still weighing her legal options, but right now, she needs some breathing room.”

“She is happy to spend every day with her baby girl,” the insider claims. “Her sister [Whitney Henriquez] is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot time together.”

Heard has one daughter, 14-month-old Oonagh Paige. The actress “feels drained and exhausted after the trial,” the source continues, but “is trying her best to have a positive outlook.”

