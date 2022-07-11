Johnny Depp asks judge to reject Amber Heard’s retrial bid

Johnny Depp says a Virginia judge should reject Amber Heard’s request for a new trial — claiming his ex-wife had plenty of time to raise potential issues over a juror, new court papers show.

Lawyers for Depp said the 36-year-old “Aquaman” star’s motions for a new trial “verge into the frivolous,” and asked the Fairfax, Virginia, judge to uphold the $10 million verdict he won last month.

Specifically, Heard’s claims that Juror 15 was not the person who was summoned for jury duty should be rejected, Depp’s lawyers wrote in court papers filed Monday.

Johnny Depp asked a Virginia judge to reject ex-wife Amber Heard’s request for a new defamation trial. SplashNews.com

Depp’s lawyers said Heard’s motions for a new trial “verge into the frivolous.” NBC

Lawyers for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star claim that what Heard’s team couches as “new” pieces of information about the juror in question were facts that were available to her when their defamation trial began.

The clerk’s office gave both sides the “pre-panel jury list” more than two months before the blockbuster proceedings started. And Heard admitted that she knew there were problems with Juror 15 when trial began, the filing claims.

“Ms. Heard therefore concedes she had more than enough time before the trial started, and during the six-week trial, when at least two alternates were available, to investigate and discover the alleged ‘new’ facts,” the court doc states.

Depp’s legal team dismissed Heard’s issues over a juror. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Reps on both sides didn’t immediately return requests for comment.