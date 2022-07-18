Johnny Depp arrives in Italy with raven-haired French teacher

It’s not l’amour.

Johnny Depp was spotted in Italy on Sunday mingling with his redheaded French teacher as he continues to play rock star overseas alongside legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.

The 59-year-old actor was seen helping the tutor with her bag as they headed to rehearsals for the Umbria Jazz Festival. The pair met on set while filming Depp’s new movie “Jeanne de Barry.”

But the rendezvous was no love affair, pals say.

“There is not a romantic connection whatsoever,” a source close to the actor told The Post, referring to Depp and his French teacher.

Last week, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was backstage at his musical gig in Prague chatting with his attorney Camille Vasquez and her boyfriend, British businessman Edward Owen.

Meanwhile, Depp and Vasquez won’t be reuniting anytime soon back in the states after a Virginia judge rejected Amber Heard’s argument that she should get a new trial — swatting down her claims that a juror snafu prejudiced the outcome of the case.

Depp won a $10 million verdict against Heard after she purportedly defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

A source says the two do not have a romantic connection. PIERPAOLO FERRERI / MEGA