Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Defamation Trial: 3 MAJOR Revelations

Johnny Depp takes the stand, wants to clear his name of ‘horrid’ abuse allegations for his kids

Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation trial against Amber Heard and denied abusing his ex-wife “or any woman.” Although the actor testified in a similar trial in the U.K. in 2020, which he lost, this is the first time the public has seen him directly address the disturbing allegations as proceedings are livestreamed on Court TV. Depp spoke slowly, appeared somber, and said he has been waiting six years to respond to Heard’s “diabolical” claims.