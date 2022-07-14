Johnny Cash’s old ranch is on the market for $1.8 million, and the agent says it’s a ‘virtual time capsule.’ Check it out.

The house’s exterior.Douglas Elliman

A five-bedroom mansion formerly owned by Johnny Cash is for sale for $1.8 million.

Cash built the Casitas Spring house in 1961 and lived there with his family for six years.

Most rooms are preserved in the way that Cash originally designed them.

A Casitas Spring mansion that once belonged to country-music legend Johnny Cash is on the market for $1.8 million.

The exterior of the house.Douglas Elliman

Cash bought the 5.91-acre estate in Ventura County, California, in 1961 with his then-wife Vivian, per the listing. The couple lived there with their daughters until their divorce in 1966.

Cash’s ex-wife sold the house in the early 1970s, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing property records.

While the current homeowners are Johnny Cash fans, the history of the estate was just a bonus factor in their original decision to purchase the property.

One of the living areas in the house.Douglas Elliman

“Raising my kids on this spacious and secluded property was exactly what we were looking for,” Chip Hickman, the homeowner, told Insider.

He and his wife, Jo Ann, bought the home in 2003. They were looking for a space large enough to fit their family of five, as well as his wife’s parents and her brother, Hickman said.

This is the first time they’re putting the property up for sale, listing records show.

“I retired three years ago from a long career as a firefighter and my kids are growing up and going off to college. My in-laws have passed and it’s time for us to downsize a bit,” Hickman said.

Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

“Virtually everything in the home is original to Johnny Cash’s design,” Hickman said.

The turntable that’s built into the wall is a feature preserved from Cash’s original design.Douglas Elliman

Features such as a wall-mounted turntable, a curved brick fireplace, and a grandfather clock in the entryway were all placed in their spots by Cash, Hickman said.

“A shorter list would be what’s not original,” he said. “That would be the carpet, some paint, and I believe the home had wood shake shingles originally.”

While some features have been added to the property since Cash’s time, there was no major renovation, Hickman said.

Story continues

The wood interiors and wagon wheel chandeliers are original.Douglas Elliman

These changes were primarily on the outside of the home, including landscaping and fencing work.

“The front walkway was widened and stone added,” he said. “An outdoor kitchen has been added and most of the windows were replaced.”

Hickman said his favorite part of living in the home is the sense of peace on the property.

The kitchen features custom wood cabinets left from Cash’s time.Douglas Elliman

“There are no city lights washing out the night sky,” he said. “There’s also an abundance of wildlife to watch, including deer, fox, hawks, raccoons, owls, squirrels, and songbirds.”

Since the property is set on a hill, the views of the rocky cliffs behind the home are unbeatable, he added.

Cash wrote many of his hit songs in the wood-paneled studio, with the windows offering him privacy, per the listing.

A wood-paneled studio was said to be where Cash wrote some of his hit music.Douglas Elliman

“The wood-paneled office is original and was where Johnny would go to write his music, so I’ve been told,” Hickman said.

The studio is located at the opposite end of the house and was a place where Cash could create music without disturbing the sleeping family, he said.

“Rumor has it that he was a bit of a night owl and slept during the day,” Hickman added.

There are five bedrooms and four full bathrooms in the house.

One of the master bedrooms in the house.Douglas Elliman

The house has two master bedroom suites.

“Johnny’s bedroom ceiling was black with gold flakes but the owner before us painted it white. Vivian’s bedroom ceiling was pink with gold flakes and they also painted it white,” Hickman said.

All other bedroom ceilings are original and so are the bathrooms, including Cash’s black toilet, he added.

The property also has a swimming pool, a pool house, and a barbecue area.

The house’s exterior.Douglas Elliman

“The home is a virtual time capsule as if Johnny and Vivian just stepped out. Ultimately, we feel the buyers will be Johnny Cash fans,” Borders said. “They are calling and coming from many parts of the US. It’s fascinating to hear their Johnny Cash experiences growing up and why they ‘have to have this house.'”

Read the original article on Insider