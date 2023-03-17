‘John Wick’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Fringe’ & ‘Bosch’ Actor Was 60 – The Hamden Journal

Lance Reddick, who played Charon in all four John Wick films and was a series regular on The Wire, Fringe and Bosch among dozens of other roles spanning a quarter-century, died today. He was 60.

His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news, saying he died of natural causes but not providing other details.

The actor had been doing interviews for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter Four starring Keanu Reeves just this week.

Reddick began his screen career in the mid-1990s, guesting on such series as The Nanny and New York Undercover. Later in the decade, he appeared on the big screen in pics including Great Expectations and The Siege before recurring on HBO’s Emmy-winning 2000 miniseries The Corner, which was based on David Simon’s book.

That same year, he join the cast of another gritty HBO drama, Oz, appearing in a dozen episodes. Around that time, Riddick also did an arc on Law & Order: SVU.

But perhaps his most famous role was would come next.

Reddick was cast as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, another HBO drama that Simon-penned and also created.

While not a breakout hit at the time, the series has become among the most acclaimed and influentiual of the 21st century. Appearing in all 60 episodes, Reddick’s character is a rising force in Baltimore Police Department and is promoted from lieutenant to major to commission during its five-season run.

During his Wire run, Reddick also did arcs on crime dramas Law & Order and CSI: Miami and guested on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also recurred on Lost and appeared in episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Numbers before landing his another role for which he’d be well known.

Reddick was cast in the first season of Fox’s Fringe as Phillip Broyles, a Homeland Security special agent who ran the Fringe division that investigated unexplained phenomena and terrorism. He appeared in most of the 100 episodes of the series created by J.J. Abrams, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, which aired from 2008-13.

Lots more guest TV spots followed for Reddick after Fringe wrapped, including

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

MORE TO COME…