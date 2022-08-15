‘John Wick’ Prequel ‘The Continental’ Will Premiere on Peacock in 2023

Lionsgate’s lucrative John Wick franchise, which has in its first three films grossed over $600 million worldwide, is being expanded into a streaming miniseries. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house streamer and Lionsgate announced today that “The Continental,” a three-part special event will show on the former’s subscription platform as an original program.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer.

“The Continental” will be set around the hotel which has been a centerpiece of action for each of the three films where assassins rest between assignments. In the films, Ian McShane plays Winston, the hotel manager. Colin Woodell will play Winston in the 1975-set prequel, joined by Ayomide Adegun as Charon, Peter Greene, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward will both write and be showrunners for the series event. Albert Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “The Book of Eli”) will direct two episodes, Charlotte Brandstrom (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) the middle one.

The series has been gestating for years, and from the start as a non-theatrical event. That is significant to note since it is not a sign of Lionsgate switching gears to home-viewing as a more recent alternative. The company owns Starz, its premium cable channel/satellite TV network, with its future including possible sale uncertain. Initially, it had been anticipated Starz would be where “The Continental” would show.

Lionsgate and Universal previously co-produced the series “Get Christy Love” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Peacock has entered into a Pay Two theatrical output agreement with Lionsgate for the latter’s theatrical films. “The Continental” though is not a co-production.

With Peacock currently streaming the Wick films, the symmetry for also platforming this program is logical. Whether it suggests any further relationship ahead between the two companies is unknown.

Lionsgate will release “John Wick 4” worldwide in March 2023.

