‘John Wick’ Prequel Series To Launch Internationally On Prime Video – The Hamden Journal

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East.

In the U.S., The Continental will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As The Hamden Journal reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies.

The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins. It told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise – a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell. Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Woodell stars alongside Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Keanu Reeves, who stars in the movies, is not expected to star in the series.

“The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade,” said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video. “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on The Continental. Other executive producers are Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Shawn Simmons serves as a writer and executive producer.

Hughes directs the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.