‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Poised For Franchise Record Opening $60M+: Box Office – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 arrived on tracking today with a robust projection between $60M-$70M in what would rep the highest opening stateside for the Keanu Reeves R-rated franchise. It’s another solid opening in what is a back-to-back tentpole programmed spring.

That anticipated opening for Chapter 4 would also rep the biggest opening for Lionsgate since the pandemic. The studio had a nice win last weekend with the faith-based title Jesus Revolution which opened to $15.8M and just crossed $20M yesterday.

Note that tracking remains shakey for all films during the pandemic. Typically, in regards to openings, there’s a -10% ease between a threequel and a fourthquel.

The last movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum opened to $56.8M and was finaled at $171M domestic, $328.3M WW in what was the highest grossing installment in the $585.5M-plus grossing franchise.

Similar to Chapter 3, Chapter 4 is hot with older guys and older women. The last movie, released in May 2019 drew 45% men over 25, 29% women over 25, and men under 25 at 18%.

Tickets went on sale yesterday for Chapter 4. The pic sees the return of the franchise’s filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

John Wick is a very valuable brand to Lionsgate: They’re already shooting a spin off movie, Ballerina, with Ana de Armas, and there’s a prequel series, The Continental, which will be launching on Peacock this year.

The Continental, is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, who is based on Ian McShane’s character in the films. He’s dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City. Reeves isn’t starring in the series which was created by Shawn Simmons, Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward.

Woodell stars alongside Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD and Nhung Kate as Yen.