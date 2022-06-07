John Wells, Courtney Kemp Want Better Showrunner Training – The Hamden Journal

Churning out 22 episodes a season may not appeal to today’s up and coming writers but there’s always been an upside to working on a broadcast TV show, insists uber-producer John Wells: it helps to create well-trained showrunners.

While speaking at the HRTS Presidents Luncheon Tuesday with Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Netflix’s Head of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander, Wells lamented at how quickly many of today’s writers are getting promoted without them spending enough time on set. He remembers how unthinkable it was for a young writer like himself to pitch a new show unless he spent at least seven years on a broadcast series.

“That experience is really important to be able to succeed,” Wells said. “Now very talented people are being elevated into positions and they haven’t really had the experience to [learn] the managerial side of it. And it’s only been made worse by COVID. Writers were not allowed to go on set. One thing the industry has to take responsibility in is making sure creators who become showrunners have the opportunity to get experience on shows. We’re the only business I know where we take someone who hasn’t run something before and say, on a Tuesday, ‘we are gonna give you 30 to 40 million … to hire 150 people over the next two weeks.’”

The point was seconded by Kemp. The creator of Starz’ successful Power franchise remembers how stressful it was to become a showrunner at age 35 with no training, even though she had worked on shows like Bernie Mac and The Good Wife. But Kemp was only a writer on those series, not the boss.

“Being on staff doesn’t teach you how to get someone out of their trailer, or rewrite something that needs to comes in at 8 days instead of 9,” Kemp said. “People don’t understand that if you never go on set, you won’t learn how to run a show. It’s a totally different skill set.”

Friedlander used his time on the dais to talk about how Netflix “members” — not subscribers — want the streamer to stick with its traditional model of dropping entire seasons at a time, rather than doing what others now do successfully by releasing one original episode a week. And though Netflix is definitely in a cost-cutting mode these days, Friedlander insists they aren’t looking to arbitrarily slash budgets across the spectrum.

“We try to appropriately budget shows,” he said. “We want to be great partners [with the studios] on what is the best way to tell the creative vision. We want to be responsible. It’s about being good producers and good stewards to productions.”

Other highlights from the day’s chats: