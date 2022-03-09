John Wall would welcome return to Washington

If it can plausibly be argued that the Lakers would benefit by getting Wall from Houston for Russell Westbrook, a potential trade rumored to have been discussed before the trade deadline, why wouldn’t the Wizards also improve by re-emigrating their former five-time All-Star? Wall would welcome a return to the team that took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. It’s something he recently discussed with people close to him and around the league. “That … is true,” one NBA source said Tuesday.

I’m told Beal, though not overtly advocating a Wall return, wouldn’t dismiss a potential reunion out of hand. Washington’s ability to unload Dāvis Bertāns’ salary to Dallas buoyed his faith in the Wizards front office’s ability to make impactful trades, including the one that brought Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to D.C. for Westbrook. Now, though, team president Tommy Sheppard is on the clock to add a floor general who could complement Beal, Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. -via The Athletic / March 9, 2022

By Monday morning, Paul had spoken to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, with the latter of whom saying on “First Take” that the super agent wanted to deny one specific part of that report (emphasis mine): “Rich Paul called me yesterday and asked me to quote him on this story about him, and Klutch Sports, and essentially them wanting the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston for John Wall. He wanted me to state emphatically that there was absolutely, positively no truth to that whatsoever. He never did that. He did not do that. The people who wrote the story never contacted him to get any kind of perspective from him on that. “It is an absolute lie, and he said ‘could you please do me a favor and quote me and tell the world that I specifically said that’s a damn lie. There is no truth. It never happened.’ Just for what it’s worth, that’s what Rich Paul says about these stories that have been put out there. Fair enough. So I quoted him.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / February 22, 2022

Jonathan Feigen: Silver on John Wall: “Of course I think it’s a problem when players are paid not to play.” Said even if “truly” a mutual agreement still on a cap system pays a player who is not playing money that others earn. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / February 19, 2022