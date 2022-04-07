John Wall to opt in (as expected)

Michael Scotto: As expected, John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. After that, the Rockets will have time to look for a trade to move Wall. If Houston can’t find a trade partner for Wall, his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement before next season. A potential buyout agreement would allow Wall to take advantage of the (free agent) market. Wall turns 32 in September. He’s healthy. I’ve heard he’d like to be on a winning team and have a role.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:

Eric Gordon (Out – Right Groin Soreness)

Anthony Lamb (G League – Two Way)

Trevelin Queen (G League – Two Way)

Dennis Schröder (Out – Left Shoulder Soreness)

John Wall (Out)

Christian Wood (Out – Left Hamstring Tightness) – 3:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

More on this storyline

The LA Clippers and the Miami Heat are among the teams known to have interest in Wall should he become a free agent -via marcstein.substack.com / January 26, 2022