John Travolta’s 11-year-old son Ben adopts dog from Betty White Oscars tribute

John Travolta and his son Benjamin have adopted a dog — one that had a big cameo on Oscars night. (Photo: John Travolta via Instagram)

Here’s some good news out of Oscars night: John Travolta’s 11-year-old son adopted the rescue dog Jamie Lee Curtis was snuggling during her Betty White tribute.

John, a presenter with his Pulp Fiction co-stars, shared on Instagram Monday that Ben adopted the pooch known as Mac N Cheese. The rescue had screen time during the controversial show because Curtis held the animal on stage during the in memoriam segment honoring animal rights activist White.

Ben, whose mom was the late Kelly Preston, was photographed holding the dog up to his cheek.

Curtis called the adoption a “MAGICAL ending to the story from last night,” in her own Instagram post.

Jamie Lee Curtis with Mac N Cheese onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Halloween star said she reconnected with Travolta — whom she co-starred with in the 1985 movie Perfect — at the Oscars. Shortly after she left the Dolby Theatre and was headed home, “someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac N Cheese in the green room” before he presented the Best Actor Oscar to Will Smith amid controversy.

“I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son Ben have adopted beautiful little Mac N Cheese,” Lee continued. “It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White.”

Paw Works, the Camarillo, Calif., rescue also shared the news on social media, writing, “On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!”

The Travoltas are animal lovers. A scroll through John’s Instagram page shows him snuggling up to his dog Jinx. Jinx gets such VIP treatment at Chez Travolta that the dog has been known to eat off the movie star’s plate.

Nearly one year ago, John shared that Ben had gotten a cat, Crystal, so Mac N Cheese goes home to a house of furry friends.

This July marks two years since the death of Preston after a battle with breast cancer. The couple is also parents to Ella Travolta, an actress and aspiring singer. Their older son, Jett, died in 2009.