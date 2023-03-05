John Travolta remembers Tom Sizemore, his ‘excellent’ co-star in ‘Speed Kills’: ‘He will be missed’

Fellow stars are remembering Tom Sizemore, star of the late-’90s war drama “Saving Private Ryan,” who died Friday after a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

The actor’s manager, Charles Lago, confirmed Sizemore died Friday “peacefully in his sleep” while his brother and teenage twin sons were by his side.

“I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing,” Lago said in a statement.

Sizemore is best known for his role as Mike Horvath in the 1998 Steven Spielberg film “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks. He also appeared in 2001’s “Black Hawk Down” and “Pearl Harbor,” as well as the “Twin Peaks” revival series in 2017.

Actor Tom Sizemore has died at age 61, after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The actor had a history of addiction and run-ins with the law, including a 2020 civil lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed he groped her on a movie set when she was 11. The actor denied the claim, and the suit was later dismissed.

Actors, family and co-stars of Sizemore expressed memories and tributes to the late actor.

John Travolta recalled making his 2018 crime drama “Speed Kills” with Sizemore. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” Travolta wrote in an Instagram Story. “He knew exactly what he was doing.

“I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed.”

Sizemore’s “Five Thirteen” co-star Danny Trejo wrote, “Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore,” and shared a throwback photo with the star.

Vincent D’Onofrio recalled Sizemore as a “good guy.”

“We were the same generation of actors. I didn’t know him that well. But we always got along. There was a sweetness about him,” the “Men in Black” actor tweeted. “I watched everything he did. He was an actor I always supported because I felt he gave his all and was damn good at it.”

“I Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life – his family has my prayers – Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with (addiction),” actor Robert Davi wrote. “He was a terrific talent – Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!”

Actress Maeve Quinlan, who was married to Sizemore for three years before they divorced in 1999, sent “heartfelt condolences” to his family in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives,” Quinlan wrote.

Sizemore’s brother, Paul Sizemore, wrote in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

Contributing: Kim Willis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Travolta pays tribute to Tom Sizemore, his ‘Speed Kills’ co-star