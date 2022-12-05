John Travolta remembers the late Kirstie Alley

Actor John Travolta highlighted his close relationship with Kirstie Alley in a touching tribute to the late actress after news broke Monday she had died from cancer.

Travolta, who co-starred in a series of films with the stunning actress, posted two photos to Instagram Monday of Alley with a brief, but heartfelt message.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning star of the renowned sitcom “Cheers” was 71. Her death was announced by her two children.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away from a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” part of the post stated.

Travolta and Alley co-starred in the 1989 romantic comedy “Look Who’s Talking” and then two ensuing sequels that premiered in 1990 and 1993, respectively.

Actress Kirstie Alley and John Travolta backstage at Hollywood Film Festival’s Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2007 in Beverly Hills.

Actress Kirstie Alley and actor John Travolta attend the “Look Who’s Talking” Beverly Hills Premiere on October 12, 1989.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley holding a child in a scene from the film “Look Who’s Talking” in 1989.

John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and two kids with the Christmas spirit in a scene from the film ‘Look Who’s Talking.’



A video clip he also shared on Instagram showed the pair dancing in “The Dance of Love Scene” in the third movie of the series, “Look Who’s Talking Now.”

Alley said on the show “The Talk” in 2020 she wanted to star with Travolta in another sequel to “Look Who’s Talking,” according to People.

John Travolta posted the tribute shortly after her death was announced. Getty Images

“John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” Alley reportedly said.

Alley confessed she would have loved to run off with Travolta while talking to psychic Sally Morgan on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018, according to a US Weekly report.

“I almost ran off and married John,” she said, according to the outlet. “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t [have] been married, I would have gone and married him.”