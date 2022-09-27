John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John on what would have been the late star’s 74th birthday

John Travolta has remembered his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John on her birthday. (Photo: Paramount/Getty Images)

John Travolta has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 74th birthday on Monday. Newton-John was born on Sept. 26, 1948.

The singer, actor and philanthropist, died on August 8 after a long struggle with breast cancer.

Travolta, 68, shared a picture of himself and his former co-star together in their hit film Grease on Instagram, and captioning the image: “Happy Birthday my Olivia.”

Newton-John rose to fame after starring as Sandra Dee in the hit 1978 musical, opposite Travolta as Danny Zukko.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8. (Screenshot: John Travolta/Instagram/Paramount)

She died at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news via her official Facebook page, prompting tributes to flood in from Travolta and other famous admirers.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John together in 2018. (Photo: Getty Images)

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote.”Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”