John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella

John Travolta is celebrating his birthday in style!

The Grease star turned 69 with a luxury “Viva Las Vegas” themed visit to Las Vegas with a group of friends and his daughter Ella Travolta, 22.

“I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday!” So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰” the aviator captioned footage of the luxury festivities on Instagram, using a vintage “Fly TWA” poster for the thumbnail — which he renamed “Fly Travolta World Airlines.”

The montage, set to the famed Elvis Presley song from his 1964 film of the same name, starts with footage of people boarding a private plane, with drinks poured and glasses clinking. Hot plates of steak, baked potatoes and steamed vegetables are also served, while a smiling Travolta sits in the pilot’s cabin.

Ella, 22, is seen wearing a black, sequined evening gown, while her dad and other guests are decked out in tuxedos and other glamorous attire. The staff members complete the luxury theme, dressing formally as they serve the guests a martini before their arrival in Sin City.

Fittingly for Vegas, the camera cuts to guests enjoying some live music, then playing craps and blackjack, before taking in a show.

Travolta also gracefully dances with daughter Ella and gives her a little twirl before showing a wardrobe change of himself in a blue suit and blowing out candles on his birthday cake surrounded by dinner guests. The video of their night ends with Travolta seated at a blackjack table.

At the close of the reel, Travolta and his now-casually dressed guests are seen reboarding the plane and taking off into the setting sun.

On Sunday, Ella also celebrated her dad’s birthday by sharing her love on Instagram.

“Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero,” the 22-year-old actress wrote, alongside a photo of the two, posed cheek to cheek. “The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️”

Travolta returned the sweet sentiments right back, writing: “I love you too my dearest Ella. More than you know.”

The father and daughter share a tight bond and deep pride for one another’s accomplishments.

The actor shares Ella and her brother Ben, 12, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple were also parents to son Jett before he died at age 16 in 2009.

Travolta previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. In 2019, Ella starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller that starred her father and Morgan Freeman.

“She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous,” he shared when she made her first big career move. “I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

The “Dizzy” singer frequently marvels about the special relationship she has with her dad— and the impact he’s had on her life — on social media.

“Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know,” she posted in June 2022. “Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy❤️”