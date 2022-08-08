John Travolta and others pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta celebrate the 40th anniversary of Grease at a Los Angeles screening in 2018. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at 73 after having long struggled with breast cancer, was truly beloved, especially in Hollywood. Following the death of the Australian actress, who was probably best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 big screen version of Grease, those who had worked with or even admired her sent kind words.

Beginning with John Travolta, who played opposite her as Danny in the iconic movie about the kids at Rydell High. The two had stayed friends over the decades.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote beside a gorgeous vintage photo of John. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” He signed it, “Your Danny, your John!”

Barbra Streisand, too, remembered John with a throwback photo. She said the Xanadu actress was “too young to leave this world.”

Viola Davis wrote, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

George Takei added, “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”