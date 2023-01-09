John Tortorella confused by reporter’s strange question

John Tortorella doesn’t have time for your silly questions.

Following the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Tortorella took exception to a question he was asked in his post-game press conference.

“How do you think the power play adjusts to changing personnel, when somebody that’s typically on the unit isn’t there?” a reporter asked.

“What?” Tortorella curtly replied, clearly confused by the question.

By the time the reporter finished repeating himself, the 64-year-old bench boss’ patience had run out.

“I don’t know how to answer your questions,” he said. “I’m not trying to be rude, but I just can’t get to your questions.”

Tortorella then promptly moved on before ending his presser two minutes later.

The reporter’s question likely referred to the coach benching defenseman Tony DeAngelo for a significant portion of the game after turning the puck over four times in 7:05 minutes of ice time. DeAngelo did not see the ice for any of the Flyers’ four power plays on the night as the team failed to capitalize on the man advantage.

The 27-year-old is third on the team in power-play points with 10 and is usually tasked with quarterbacking the first unit.

Tortorella provided another classic one-liner at the presser, telling the media “we self-destruct the s*** out of ourselves” when asked where things went wrong in Sunday’s lopsided loss.

Philadelphia had finally put together a good run prior to their loss to the Maple Leafs, winning four in a row and scoring 18 goals in that span — a breath of fresh air for one on the most offensively-challenged teams in the NHL.

The Flyers currently sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 37 points and a 15-18-7 record.

Tortorella was hired as head coach in June, brought in with the hopes of guiding the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

