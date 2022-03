ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland teammates have been conspicuously quiet

It’s been a rough week for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has gone from being unquestioned starter in Cleveland to unequivocal odd man out. Through it all, we’ve noticed one important factor. His current and former Cleveland teammates have been a non-factor. They’ve said nothing in support of Mayfield. Not a word. Not a peep. [more]