John Stamos shares photo of Bob Saget getting in one last dirty joke ‘even in death’

The late actor and comedian’s friend and Full House costar John Stamos shared another tribute to Saget on Instagram on Friday, showing a screenshot of a photo of Saget displayed on CNN while the network was announcing his death. In it, Saget’s head obscures part of the logo for streaming service Peacock, causing it to read… well, see for yourself.

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last d— joke in!” Stamos wrote in his post. “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”

Saget, known for Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and his raunchy stand-up specials, died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., after performing in the area. He is survived by his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Stamos previously paid tribute to his former costar in a joint statement from the Full House cast and creator, in multiple posts on social media, and with a speech at Saget’s memorial.

“When we started Full House, I was in my 20s and didn’t have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland,” Stamos said in his speech, reported the Los Angeles Times. “But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline.”

Stamos also nodded to Saget’s raunchier stand-up bits in the speech: “Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way,” he said. “As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly). That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.”

