John Stamos says private memorial for Bob Saget will be hard

Bob Saget and John Stamos were famously close, having bonded as co-stars on Full House when it debuted in 1987. Not surprisingly then, Stamos was one of a small number of family members and friends expected to attend a private memorial service for Saget on Friday in Los Angeles.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Stamos wrote on social media. Then he quoted the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

According to multiple news reports, the service, set for Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, was expected to include a burial. A larger memorial will follow, although details had not been finalized.

“I heard it’s going to be very small,” Saget’s friend Dr. Jon LaPook told ET. “I can imagine honoring Bob’s memory is going to have a bunch of humor. Because for him, humor he said saved his family.”

Bob Saget and John Stamos, pictured in 2016, have been close friends since starring in “Full House” together. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stamos and many others have continued to pay tribute to Saget after he was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, hours after a stand-up gig. Officials have said that the 65-year-old died in his sleep and that no drug use or foul play was involved, but they’re still determining exactly what happened.

Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross, both close friends of Saget, shared some of their memories of him on Thursday as they drove his car back home from Los Angeles International Airport. (The late actor had driven himself there last week, ahead of his Florida trip.)

“I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” Mayer said.

Mayer and Ross said they had visited Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, over the last few days, and they’d run into members of the Full House cast doing the same.