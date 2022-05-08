John Stamos’ ex-wife Rebecca Romijn admits to current husband she misses ‘a lot of things’ about her ex

Rebecca Romijn got candid about her past relationships with current husband Jerry O’Connell.

Romijn admitted there’s a “lot of things” she misses about ex-husband John Stamos during a recent appearance on “The Talk.”

“Going through a divorce is terrible, it’s awful,” Romijn explained to O’Connell on the show. “I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure … and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad.”

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and John Stamos during “Dinah, The Christmas Whore by David Sedaris: A Benefit for Everybody Wins Children’s Literacy Fund” at Lot 61 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

O’Connell noted that Romijn’s relationship with Stamos seemed “fun” to him.

“I have a lot of really fun memories,” she responded. “I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.”

Stamos and Romijn got engaged in 1997 and tied the knot the following year. The two were married until Stamos filed for divorce in 2004.

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and John Stamos during the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 12th Annual Oscar party in West Hollywood. J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Romijn also recalled seeing Stamos for the first time since the two split while at a strip mall with her kids “just a few weeks ago.” After the “Full House” actor walked in front of her car, she pointed him out to her kids and explained that she used to date him.

The kids asked her how she knew it was Stamos.

“I said, ‘Girls, it’s because I was with him for 10 years. I would recognize that gait from a block away,'” Romijn recalled saying. “I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk. I’m familiar with his body.”

The “Femme Fatale” actress began dating O’Connell shortly after the split and the two married in 2007. Romijn and O’Connell share two kids together.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell attend The Humane Society of The United States To the Rescue! New York Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 15, 2019, in New York City. Sedra Taylor/WireImage

O’Connell and Romijn began dating after the actress and Stamos had legally split. The two met while Romijn was on a date with another guy.