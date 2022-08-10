John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ Concert

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

John Shearer/WireImage

John Stamos and The Beach Boys are honoring Bob Saget.

While performing together onstage at the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Stamos, 58, and the band took the opportunity to pay tribute to Saget, who died unexpectedly in January. He was 65 years old.

In a clip Stamos reposted from a fan on his Instagram Story on Monday, a video featuring Saget can be seen playing onscreen before Stamos and the band performed The Beach Boys’ classic hit, “Forever.”

The video also featured the fictional Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers, as well as some scenes from the show, including clips of Saget portraying the beloved character of Danny Tanner.

In May, the Big Shot actor celebrated his longtime friend on what would’ve been his 66th birthday, sharing a smiling photo of himself and Saget by the beach for the occasion. He quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon at the top of the Instagram caption, writing, “Death ends a life, not a relationship.”

He continued, “Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly.”

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo replied to Stamos, “Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother ❤️”

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend’s funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

“Bob was there for me like no other,” he said in his speech.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” he shared. “I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. … Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”