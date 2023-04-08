John Regan, Rolling Stones Bassist, Dies at 71

John Regan, the bass player who toured with Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, The Rolling Stones, Billy Idol and David Bowe, has died.

His wife Cathy Merring-Regan confirmed the news in a statement that was posted by a family friend on Facebook.

It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone,” the statement reads. “I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his fb pages. I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

More to come…