John Panzarella Set For Location Managers Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award – The Hamden Journal

John Panzarella will be this year’s recipient of the Location Managers Guild International’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It will be presented at the ninth annual LMGI Awards, which are returning live to the Los Angeles Center Studios on August 27.

In a career spanning four decades, one of Panzarella’s specialties was finding locations in and around Los Angeles to stand in for foreign locales. While working on Vice, which starred Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney, his team managed to find seven countries and six states spanning six decades in and around the city. Vice, which was released in 2018, was his final project before retiring.

Working with directors such as Cameron Crowe, Lawrence Kasdan, Blake Edwards, Barry Levinson, Curtis Hanson, Mike Nichols, Nancy Meyers, Warren Beatty and the Coen Brothers, his many credits include Lethal Weapon, Grand Canyon, Disclosure, The Parent Trap, Nurse Betty, Bandits, Elizabethtown, World Trade Center, Charlie Wilson’s War, Larry Crowne, Aloha, Jason Bourne, Hail, Caesar! and Rules Don’t Apply.

“The LMGI is honored to recognize John Panzarella, who has made indelible contributions to the craft of location management,” said John Rakich, LMGI president and Awards Committee chair. “With a career that spanned over 35 years of cinema classics and the great fortune to work with some amazing directors, producers and legendary production designers, it’s highly likely he has location managed more feature film days in Los Angeles than any other location manager. He is most deserving to be honored with this year’s LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Founded in 2003, the LMGI is a nonprofit organization of career location professionals working in film, TV, commercials and print. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent location managers in contract negotiations.