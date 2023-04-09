John Oliver Trolls Viewers Under 35, Sends To Watch “Last Squeak Tonight” Online With Story About Chuck E. Cheese; Takes Jab At ‘The Voice’

John Oliver’s main topic on Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight focused on home ownership. However, he joked that people under the age of 35 would never own a home and created a whole alternate episode for that group segment talking about Chuck E. Cheese.

“Our main story tonight concerns home ownership, so if you are under 35, honestly, this story isn’t for you,” Oliver said. “It’ll never be for you. You will never own a home. Sorry, that is the deal that you made when you decided to be born after 1988.”

Oliver continued, “We didn’t want you to feel left out so we’ve actually prepared a full alternative story for you tonight about Chuck E. Cheese, a different crumbling American institution that you should go on and watch instead.”

The HBO Max host said the episode was 25 minutes long and was aptly titled “Last Squeak Tonight.” Oliver directed viewers to watch the episode on lastsqueaktonight.com but as of this writing, the website didn’t display a video.

lastsqueaktonight.com website

As Oliver went on to talk about home ownership, he took a jab at the reality competition The Voice for having no memorable winners.

“Sure, there are technically winners but name a single one. This show has been on for consecutive 15 years and not a single winner is a household name,” he said. “Seriously, tell me the first and last name of just one winner — you can’t, no one can.”