John Oliver Pokes Fun At Leonardo DiCaprio’s “May To December Love Life” – The Hamden Journal

John Oliver returned with a new episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max after taking a week off. The main topic of the night was Brasil and its president Jair Bolsonaro.

One of Oliver’s concerns was the lack of care from Bolsonaro to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as the country saw an uptick during the pandemic versus the rest of the world which lowered emissions during the same time period. The president of the South American country has also received pressure to protect the Amazon as fires destroy the greenery but the politician has fired back saying it’s all a “nefarious plot to seize Brazil’s jungles.”

Oliver then added that Bolsonaro “directly accused Leonardo DiCaprio of funding arson in the Amazon.” The comedian thought it was all “absurd” as he didn’t think the Titanic actor would have the time to fund such a thing as he took jabs at his controversial love life.

“Where would Leo find the time to do that between his busy film schedule, his daily yacht f*** and having a big laugh at every tweet about his May to December love life, ‘Oh man, the Internet got me again,’ Leo shouts to the richest people on the planet over a bottle of win that costs more than your rent,” Oliver said.

The 45-year-old actor became a trending topic on social media after it was reported he broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila. DiCaprio is now rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid who is 27 years old.

You can watch Last Week Tonight’s episode below.