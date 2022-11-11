John Oliver & Matthew Rhys ‘Men In Blazers’ Live Podcast Tour – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Men In Blazers, the football/soccer podcast company set up by Jeopardy exec producer Michael Davies and Roger Bennett are going on tour.

The pair are taking their show – Men In Blazers Live: This Cup’s For You – on the road to coincide with the World Cup.

They’re bringing out some notable guests as well including Liverpool fan John Oliver, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Kelley O’Hara.

The tour kicks off on November 15 in New York (see below).

Men In Blazers started as an eponymous podcast in 2010 and is now a podcast network with a raft of weekly shows and narrative shows including Go! Go! USA! With Brendan Hunt from Ted Lasso and a partnership with Twitch featuring Live Watchalong Shows during World Cup matches.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. Group B is the group to watch with England, Iran, Wales and the United States vying to get to the knockout stages.

“Our goal is to win the World Cup,” said Roger Bennett. “This is an incredible time for soccer in America, with interest in the game we love, exploding in the nation we adore. The continued growth of Men In Blazers is a reflection of that fandom, and we are stepping up to match that passion with our coverage. Presenting high culture analysis, alongside our traditional sub-optimal fare, our goal is to ensure that soccer fans in the U.S. feel like World Cup winners – no matter what happens on the field.”

“Twitch has been an incredible way to experience games” added Michael Davies. “Games that finish 1-1 on television, feel like they end 10-10 when you follow along on Twitch.”

Tour Schedule:

November 15 – New York City – Terminal 5

November 21 – St Louis – The Paegent

November 25 – Philadelphia – The Miller Theater

November 26 – Washington D.C. – Capital Turnaround

November 29 – Austin – Austin City Limits

December 4 – Nashville – Wild Horse Saloon

December 5 – Atlanta – The Eastern

December 9 – Los Angeles – The Novo

December 10 – San Francisco – The Warfield

December 13th – Seattle – ShowBox Sodo