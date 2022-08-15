John Oliver Exposes Tragic Consequence Of America’s Most ‘Mind-Blowing F**k-Up’

John Oliver said Afghanistan wasn’t doing well under U.S. occupation ― yet the situation got even worse when American troops left and the Taliban took over one year ago.

“Our exit was the foreign policy equivalent of putting a cake in the oven, and then 40 minutes later taking out a live rat dressed as Hitler,” he said. “It’s not just a fuck-up. It’s a mind-blowing fuck-up that’ll take years to fully comprehend.”

The Taliban has struggled to provide even basic services to the citizenry. One expert told PBS the Taliban was designed to fight ― not rule.

Oliver agreed.

“A militant insurgency group is pretty low on the list of people that you’d want leading a government,” he said. “Right around the Hell’s Angels, the Manson family and Ron DeSantis.”

Under the Taliban, Afghans are finding it difficult or impossible to get food or healthcare, and girls past the age of 11 have been banned from school.

The Taliban at one point claimed they needed more time to create and approve a school uniform for girls before they could be allowed to return to class.

“Which is clearly total bullshit,” Oliver said. “Besides, for an organization so concerned with virtue and purity, taking months to brainstorm a schoolgirl uniform you like is objectively the single perviest thing you can do.”

