John Oliver Calls Vladimir Putin A ‘Huge B*tch’ On ‘Last Week Tonight’ – The Hamden Journal

John Oliver didn’t hold back his feelings for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday’s episode of HBO Max’s Last Week Tonight.

“Putin is a lot of things: he’s an autocrat, a tyrant, a warmonger. But also, he’s kinda a huge b*tch,” Oliver said.

His comments were in response to a conversation that took place between Putin and Sergey Naryshkin, Russia’s director of foreign intelligence, during a security meeting at the Kremlin last Monday.

Putin badgered Naryshkin, to take a formal stand regarding the independence of the Ukraine cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. But Naryshkin was voicing his support of diplomacy with Ukraine one last time before going to war.

Oliver commented on the obvious fear Naryshkin must have been feeling while being asked by Putin to take a stand on a subject they seemed to disagree on.

“Unfortunately for that guy, he clearly forgot the best strategy for public speaking in Russia which is: just imagine the entire audience in their underwear, and Vladimir Putin pointing a pistol at your head. It really focuses the mind.”

Putin invaded the sovereign nation on February 24 under the guise of a special mission. A day later, Russia seized control of Chernobyl.

