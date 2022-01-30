John Mulaney To Join Five-Timers Club In February – The Hamden Journal

John Mulaney will join the Five Timers Club on Saturday Night Live as he returns to host on February 26.

The Kid Gorgeous comedian will be joined by musical guest LCD Soundsystem as the late-night comedy returns for its next run of shows.

Mulaney has had an eventful couple of years include a drug relapse, intervention and rehab, a short stint as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a newborn baby (recently seen with ‘Uncle’ Pete Davidson) with his new girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Mulaney spent four years as a writer on the show, occasionally appearing on Weekend Update and co-creating the character Stefon with Bill Hader.

He is the latest member of the Five-Timers Club, which includes the likes of Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd, who was the latest member of the club, albeit his party was slightly muted given the Omicron variant.

Mulaney’s previous four host gigs have come over a relatively short space of time; he first hosted in April 2018, then again in March 2019 before fronting one show just before the Covid-19 pandemic caused havoc for production in February 2020 and returning in October 2020.

He is also the fourth SNL writer – after Conan O’Brien, Louis CK and Larry David – to host the show despite never having been an official cast member.

James Murphy’s electro-punks, meanwhile previously appeared on the show in 2017.