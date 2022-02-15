John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Are Chip and Dale in Cheeky Trailer for Disney+ Movie ‘Rescue Rangers’ (Video)

Chip ‘N Dale are back, but this time they’re coming with a bevy of self-referential jokes about animation.

Disney+ unveiled the first trailer for “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” on Tuesday, but this is far from your standard live-action/CG hybrid family film. The new movie hails from director Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame and stars John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, telling a story that finds the duo living amongst cartoons and humans in Los Angeles – including familiar faces like Roger Rabbit.

The story takes place in real-time as it picks up decades after Chip ‘N Dale found success with their Disney cartoon, with the two having taken different paths. Chip is living a live of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman, while Dale has had “CGI surgery” and works the convention circuit to relive his glory days. But when a former castmate disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken relationship and take on their Rescue Rangers personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Indeed, the film directly addresses the difference between CG animation and 2D animation, as cartoons can opt for a “CGI surgery” that gives them an upgrade. There are even jokes about Tom Hooper’s ill-conceived “Cats” film and the uncanny valley of Robert Zemeckis’ mo-cap films (complete with a Seth Rogen cameo).

Check out the “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” trailer above and the poster below. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+ on May 20, 2022.

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” stars John Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live”) as Chip, Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) as Dale and KiKi Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”), Eric Bana (“Dirty John”), Flula Borg (“Pitch Perfect 2”), Dennis Haysbert (“24”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon!”), Tress MacNeille (“The Simpsons”), Tim Robinson (“I Think You Should Leave”), Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (“Saturday Night Live”), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and is produced by Todd Lieberman (“Wonder”) and David Hoberman (“Beauty and the Beast”), with Alexander Young (“Extinction”) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.