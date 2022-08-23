John McAfee faked his death, ex-girlfriend claims in Netflix doc

The wild and eerie life of supposedly dead anti-virus pioneer John McAfee is only becoming more mysterious.

McAfee was widely reported to have hung himself inside a Spanish jail in June 2021 while awaiting US extradition on tax evasion charges. But, according to his Belizean ex-girlfriend Samantha Herrera, he’s still alive after faking his own death and moving to Texas.

“I don’t know if I should say, but two weeks ago, after his death, I got a call from Texas. ‘It’s me John I paid off people to pretend that I am dead, but I am not dead,’” Herrera claims in a new Netflix documentary “Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee,” out Wednesday..

Herrera says he told her: There are only three persons in this world that know I’m still alive, before asking her to run away with him.

The Post attempted to contact Herrera, but was unsuccessful.

According to Herrera, she and McAfee, who lived in San Pedro, Belize, started dating when she was 18 and planned to marry. McAfee and Herrera fled the nation in 2012 after the suspicious death of his next door neighbor, Florida man Gregory Faull.

Herrera not only lammed it with the person of interest, but also recruited a prominent relative, Telesforo Guerra, to become his attorney.

“His side of the story is that they’re after him because he didn’t pay off the government. They wanted to hurt him, to get rid of him,” Herrera says in the film, adding that McAfee was able to connect the Belizean government to corruption.

With Guerra’s help and after suffering a heart attack in Guatemala City, McAfee managed to safely return to the United States. Soon after, he broke things off with Herrera and married former Miami prostitute Janice Dyson, according to the film.

Guerra, who McAfee jokingly told “unfortunately you will have a potential criminal in the family now,” died the following year, local news reported.

“Running with the Devil” director Charlie Russell is perplexed by Herrera’s claims that McAfee is still alive.

“I don’t know what I think and I don’t think she does. She says it, then she looks at the camera, and I can’t work out whether she thinks it’s real or not. She’s someone who was very angry at John,” Russell told Esquire..

“He promised them a life together and I think they were genuinely in love, despite the huge age difference, I think he offered her a real different future, then he literally ditched her at the border and I think that’s very painful for her and it’s taken her years to get over that.”

Prior to the suicide reports, McAfee had been repeatedly Tweeting that if he was found dead in jail, it was not of suicide. In 2019, he got a an arm tattoo reading “$WHACKD” to backup the sentiment.