John Mayer Tests Postive For Covid-19, Dead & Company Cancels Mexico Shows – The Hamden Journal

The Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company has canceled scheduled resort shows in Cancun, Mexico this weekend. Frontman John Mayer tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before departing.

Initially, the band planned to continue on without Mayer, but decided today to cancel the “Playing in the Sand” shows. Ticketholders will be refunded, with details expected to be emailed to holders.

Dead & Company includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti augmenting them. The group has been around since 2015.

Notice of the canceled show was posted to the band’s Instagram.

“With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancun on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled by CID Presents due to the spiking COVID-19 cases. Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew. Please refer to the Playing in the Sand email that will be sent shortly with all details about refunds. See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind.”