John Lynch recalls great story how Trent Williams left Steve Young in awe

Trent Williams arguably is the best offensive lineman of this generation, but amazingly, there still are people who haven’t quite realized just how dominant he is.

During the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” general manager John Lynch spoke to Matt Maiocco and recalled a conversation that happened after San Francisco’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.

“Steve Young flew back with us from Mexico City,” Lynch told Maiocco. “He was there on his ESPN duties and we could get home sooner, so you’re never going to turn down Steve Young. I said ‘Shoot, you built this place. Absolutely you can get on our plane.’ But his comment to me as we were waiting to take off, he goes, ‘You know, it was the coolest thing tonight. I’m sitting in the stands and I just ISOed on Trent Williams. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an offensive lineman play at that level.’

“And I think we never take it for granted but we’ve got a special player playing that left tackle position and when guys like Steve Young notice that, I think it’s just a testament to what a gifted player he is.”

Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection is in his third season with the 49ers after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with Washington.

With Young keeping a close eye on him, the 34-year-old left tackle had his best performance of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave Williams a 94.4 overall grade after he allowed just two QB pressures on 30 drop backs.

While Young played behind some great offensive lineman, there’s no telling what he might have been able to accomplish with someone of Williams’ caliber protecting for him.

