John Legend Credits Chrissy Teigen With ‘Demystifying and Destigmatizing’ Their IVF Journey

John Legend is opening about wife Chrissy Teigen’s fertility struggles and decision to share her IVF journey with the world.

“I think it’s easier to let people know because then you don’t have to hide what you’re going through,” he told Extra‘s Rachel Lindsay. “And people are seeing you out, they’re seeing you doing things. You know, they’re part of our lives in so many other ways that it feels weird to hide that part because it’s a real experience. A lot of women — a lot of families — go through this. And I think Chrissy does a good job of demystifying and destigmatizing a lot of things that people, I think, might’ve been ashamed to share before. ”

The singer also looked back on the couple’s loss of their third child, Jack, who died after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.

“She talked about us losing a pregnancy, which was difficult for us to share,” Legend added. “But it meant so much. And it’s been, like, a year and a half since that happened and people still come up to us all the time thanking Chrissy for sharing that and destigmatizing it and making people feel like it’s OK for them to share it with their loved ones. Because it happens to so many people … and I think it’s really important that they feel like they’re not alone, and know that there are resources out there for them.”

Most recently, the Grammy winner collaborated with Sebastián Yatra on the official remix for the Colombian star’s 2021 single “Tacones Rojos.” Later this week, he’s also set to receive the Recording Academy’s first-ever global impact award, which will be presented to him by the Black Music Collective on April 2.

