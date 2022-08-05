John Legend confirms fallout with Kanye West over politics

John Legend opens up about demise of Kanye West friendship. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Kanye West and John Legend haven’t repaired their fractured relationship. Legend, whom West has publicly called a “sellout,” confirmed politics caused a rift in their friendship.

“We aren’t friends as much as we used to be,” Legend said on Wednesday’s The Axe Files podcast on CNN. “I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship.”

West was former president Donald Trump’s most famous supporter and confirmed last year he’s “still got a red hat on.” Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband mounted a failed presidential run in 2020 as a third-party candidate, but his campaign was apparently run by several Republican operatives who wanted to get Trump re-elected.

David Axelrod noted that Legend was not the only one who didn’t support West’s bid for president.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then,” Legend replied.

There’s no love lost on West’s end.

In November, the “Runaway” singer called out Legend and Big Sean for their lack of support, calling them “scared.”

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies,” he said on the Drink Champs podcast.

Legend and wife, Chrissy Teigen, have remained close with Kardashian.

