John Lee Hancock Signs With LBI Entertainment For Management – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: LBI Entertainment has signed BAFTA Award-nominated writer, director and producer John Lee Hancock for management, The Hamden Journal has learned.

Best known for such his gift for guiding big-name stars like Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton toward major critical and commercial success with films like The Blindside, Saving Mr. Banks and The Founder, Hancock’s titles as a director have collectively grossed nearly $600M worldwide.

A sports drama written and directed by Hancock, which brought Bullock her first Oscar, The Blind Side adapted Michael Lewis’ 2006 book of the same name, which told the story of Michael Oher, a homeless youth who rose to NFL glory with the help of the caring family that took him in as their own.

The Hancock-helmed The Founder starred Keaton as ruthless McDonald’s empire builder Ray Kroc, while the director’s Disney drama Saving Mr. Banks told the story of author P.L. Travers’ (Emma Thompson) encounters with Walt Disney (Hanks) as he looked to adapt her Mary Poppins books for the screen.

Hancock most recently wrote and directed Netflix’s horror-drama Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, which adapted Stephen King’s novella of the same name. He prior to that wrote, directed and produced the crime thriller The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max by Warner Bros amid the Covid pandemic.

Additional credits for the multi-hyphenate include the Netflix crime thriller The Highwaymen, starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, which he directed and exec produced; the classic Disney baseball drama The Rookie with Dennis Quaid, which he directed; and Disney’s fantasy pic Snow White and the Huntsman, grossing over $396M worldwide, which he co-wrote.

Also coming up for Hancock is a new AMC series out of the Anne Rice Cinematic Universe, which he’ll write and showrun. He continues to be represented by CAA, Slate PR and Del Shaw Moonves.