John Jokisch continuing the family legacy at Michigan

The Jokisch name runs deep at the University of Michigan. Paul and Dan Jokisch would go on to have successful careers in Ann Arbor as wide receivers, with Paul going on to play in the NFL.

Paul’s legacy continued with his first son, Paul Jokisch III, entering the U-M program as a walk-on defensive end and linebacker.

Now, another Jokisch enters the fold to continue the family legacy.

John Jokisch announced on Thursday that he had committed to the Wolverines as a PWO. The defensive lineman had the opportunity to join the program that’s been ingrained in him his entire life.

It was an opportunity he couldn’t ignore.

“Michigan was the best choice for me because I love how the brotherhood is a huge factor in the program,” Jokisch told Maize & Blue Review. “The atmosphere is just awesome and so hard to pass up.”

Of course, the prestige of the program speaks for itself but continuing the family legacy was also something that meant quite a bit to Jokisch.

To walk the path his father, uncle and brother have walked was something he held dear to his heart.

“Carrying on the family tradition is super important to me,” Jokisch said. “To be the next guy in line to wear the winged helmet is a great feeling.”

The path from PWO to playing time isn’t an easy one but it’s not unheard of. The Wolverines have many examples of walk-ons playing key roles in recent history.

For Jokisch, he wants to come in and help out where he can and let his work ethic do the talking and also learn from a staff he enjoys.

“I want to come in, do my part in making the team and the scholarship guys better,” Jokisch said. “I want to do what is asked of me by the coaches to my full ability, and have fun doing it.

“The staff from what I’ve come to learn over these past months is a bunch of great guys. Coach Harbaugh, and Coach Roney, are really awesome men, and I couldn’t be more excited to get to know them better.”