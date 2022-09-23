John Havens admits to Ohio cops of dismembering body with Bonnie Vaughn

An Ohio woman allegedly killed her partner and then enlisted his daughter’s boyfriend to help dump the body, according to reports.

The revelations came to light after John Havens, 33, walked into Middletown police headquarters and confessed to dismembering a body, police said. He also claimed Bonnie Marie Vaughn shot and killed an individual, police said, who was later identified as her partner, Jeffrey Fellman.

Havens said Vaughn picked him up Tuesday and asked him to help her get rid of a corpse, according to the Dayton Daily News. When he arrived, the newspaper reported Havens found Fellman’s body in the garage and then cut him up using a handsaw, according to court documents.

Vaughn faces a murder charge while Havens was hit with a tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges, police said.

“This is one of those shocking crimes that occurs that is very rare,” said Middletown police major Eric Crank, according to the Dayton Daily News. Crank also said it’s uncertain if Fellman, 55, and Vaughn were married, but that they were domestic partners.

Havens walked into the Middletown Police headquarters and admitted to the crimes.

Crank said Havens is believed to be in a relationship with Fellman’s daughter, according to WLWT.

When officers went to the victim’s home, they found a body dismembered in a first-floor room, according to the news station. Vaughn fled the scene, but was later taken into custody, police said.

One neighbor said the alleged killer seemed “a little bit off.”

“You know, sometimes she didn’t always appear to have it all cognitively maybe together. But yeah, I mean, she was very nice. Bonnie was always very nice,” neighbor Michelle McRoberts told WLWT.

Jeffrey Fellman’s body was found in his garage during a welfare check. WKRC

Crank said police were called to home for previous domestic disturbances, according to the Dayton Daily News.