John Harlan Kim Joins ABC Revival Pilot In Supporting Role – The Hamden Journal

ABC’s drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the Steven Bochco legal drama, expands its cast with the addition of John Harlan Kim.

He joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Johnathan Rollins and Arnie Becker. He also joins Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff, who will play new characters in the revival.

In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Kim joins L.A. Law as Chad Park. He is an up-and-coming attorney at the firm described as a “shark-in-training” whose ambition sometimes gets ahead of his ethical standards. He’s a brilliant attorney who takes on his first murder trial and must devise an inventive legal strategy when his client drops a bombshell in open court.

Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco also executive produce for Steven Bochco Productions with Underwood.

His television credits include Neighbours, The Librarians, Hawai’i Five-0, Pandora, 9-1-1 and Nancy Drew. Kim, who also appeared in the films Paper Tiger and I Am Mortal, will appear in Netflix’s Purple Hearts.

He is repped by Buchwald, Echo Lake Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.