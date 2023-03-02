John Harbaugh on brother Jim and potential return to NFL

Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors have dominated nearly every offseason head coach Jim Harbaugh has been at Michigan.

In the last two seasons, rumors have kicked up a notch with Harbaugh having conversations with Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Jim’s brother, John, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens was present in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine and was asked about his brother and if he thinks he will ever return to coach in the NFL.

“I don’t know,” John Harbaugh said. “That’s probably the difference with him and all these other guys who act like they’re not open about opportunities that come along. Jim is open about it. I think his players respect that; his coaches respect that. And he’s just an open book, man. He’s a fun guy to be around. I saw some of the Michigan guys here, [and] they just laugh about how fun it is to play there and what a good guy he is. So, I think he’s at Michigan for life, probably, but then again, maybe God’s got other plans. So, we’ll see.”

John’s comments are not far off from Jim, who said again recently that he will be at Michigan as long as Michigan wants him, but that he also views the conversations that come from opportunities as a good thing, for him and his staff. A proof of success for a program that has won two straight Big Ten Championships.