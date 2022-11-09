John Fetterman’s Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz’s Biggest Blunder

Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D) won his election against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz with the help of some fairlyrelentlesstrolling.

And that continued right through Election Day, with a party platter that referenced one of Oz’s most infamous campaign flubs.

Reporters at Fetterman’s election night event spotted a “crudité” spread:

That’s a reference to an infamous video Oz made in a supermarket complaining about prices as he pretended he was buying ingredients his wife wanted for a “crudité.”

Fetterman retweeted the video with a crudité correction.

“In PA we call this a… veggie tray,” he wrote.

But on election night, Fetterman’s campaign couldn’t help but break out the jokey C-word:

That wasn’t Oz’s only screwup in the video, He also botched the names of two regional supermarket chains by claiming he was in a “Wegner’s,” apparently a mangling of Wegmans with Redner’s.

He later claimed the mixup was because he was “exhausted” by his campaign effort.

“I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well,” Oz told Newsmax. “I don’t think that’s a measure of someone’s ability to lead the commonwealth.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.