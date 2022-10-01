John Fetterman mocked for answer when asked how he’s feeling

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was ridiculed after a video emerged of him giving an apparently nonsensical answer during a cable news interview.

Fetterman, who is running for Senate in the Keystone State, suffered a stroke in May questions about his health have lingered.

“I just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Fetterman on Friday — noting it was the first time they had spoken since the stroke.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman is running for Senate as a Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania. Getty Images

“I’m doing fantastic. It’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything,” Fetterman responded.

The garbled response drew laughs from Republicans who jumped on the clip on Twitter Saturday.

“This has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen this cycle,” said GOP Deputy Communications Director Nathan Brand.

“Like what on earth is that response,” added Steve Guest, an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz.

“He’s taking speaking lesions from Joe Biden,” quipped another Twitter user.